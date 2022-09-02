NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers
This was a true shocker.
There had been rumors that the Cavaliers had talked to Utah about a Donovan Mitchell trade, but league sources still saw the Knicks as the clear frontrunner. Until they weren’t. Mitchell is a Cavalier. As it does, the NBA world reacts on Twitter, starting with Mitchell’s new teammates.
🕷🕷🕷
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022
10 and 🕷
— Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022
‼️ https://t.co/5lqkyvBvSP
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022
… I guess now DON Issue #4 will have Cavs colors 🟡🟤 🤭
— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022
…whats up 🕷 @spidadmitchell man oh man, Im excited. You gonna love Cleveland
— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022
RICKYYYYYYY‼️‼️ https://t.co/6Rj8Bbmm0C
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022
… we back 🕷 pic.twitter.com/usSjrNACPB
— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022
There was an interesting Tweet from the guy rumored but now not in the deal.
Nahhh keep that same energy..
— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 1, 2022
There was shock around the rest of the league, too.
Cavs from the top rope
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 1, 2022
Wow
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 1, 2022
Huh? Where tf that come from?
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 1, 2022
Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁
— Royce O’Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022
Sheesh
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 1, 2022
WHAT?!
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 1, 2022
Oh wowwww
— Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 1, 2022
Popcorn is Poppin today huh?
— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 1, 2022