NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers

This was a true shocker.

There had been rumors that the Cavaliers had talked to Utah about a Donovan Mitchell trade, but league sources still saw the Knicks as the clear frontrunner. Until they weren’t. Mitchell is a Cavalier. As it does, the NBA world reacts on Twitter, starting with Mitchell’s new teammates.

πŸ•·πŸ•·πŸ•· β€” Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022

10 and πŸ•· β€” Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022

‼️ https://t.co/5lqkyvBvSP β€” Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022

… I guess now DON Issue #4 will have Cavs colors 🟑🟀 🀭 β€” Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022

…whats up πŸ•· @spidadmitchell man oh man, Im excited. You gonna love Cleveland β€” Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022

RICKYYYYYYY‼️‼️ https://t.co/6Rj8Bbmm0C β€” Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022

There was an interesting Tweet from the guy rumored but now not in the deal.

Nahhh keep that same energy.. β€” Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 1, 2022

There was shock around the rest of the league, too.

Cavs from the top rope β€” Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 1, 2022

Wow β€” Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 1, 2022

Huh? Where tf that come from? β€” Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 1, 2022

Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁 β€” Royce O’Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022

Sheesh β€” Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 1, 2022

WHAT?! β€” Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 1, 2022

Oh wowwww β€” Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 1, 2022