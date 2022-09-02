NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers

This was a true shocker.

There had been rumors that the Cavaliers had talked to Utah about a Donovan Mitchell trade, but league sources still saw the Knicks as the clear frontrunner. Until they weren’t. Mitchell is a Cavalier. As it does, the NBA world reacts on Twitter, starting with Mitchell’s new teammates.

🕷🕷🕷 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022

10 and 🕷 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022

‼️ https://t.co/5lqkyvBvSP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022

… I guess now DON Issue #4 will have Cavs colors 🟡🟤 🤭 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022

…whats up 🕷 @spidadmitchell man oh man, Im excited. You gonna love Cleveland — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022

RICKYYYYYYY‼️‼️ https://t.co/6Rj8Bbmm0C — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022

There was an interesting Tweet from the guy rumored but now not in the deal.

Nahhh keep that same energy.. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 1, 2022

There was shock around the rest of the league, too.

Cavs from the top rope — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 1, 2022

Wow — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 1, 2022

Huh? Where tf that come from? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 1, 2022

Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁 — Royce O’Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022

Sheesh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 1, 2022

WHAT?! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 1, 2022

Oh wowwww — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 1, 2022