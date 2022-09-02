NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers

This was a true shocker.

There had been rumors that the Cavaliers had talked to Utah about a Donovan Mitchell trade, but league sources still saw the Knicks as the clear frontrunner. Until they weren’t. Mitchell is a Cavalier. As it does, the NBA world reacts on Twitter, starting with Mitchell’s new teammates.

There was an interesting Tweet from the guy rumored but now not in the deal.

There was shock around the rest of the league, too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button