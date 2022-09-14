NBA World Reacts To Coach K’s Kobe Bryant Admission
Earlier this week, Netflix dropped a trailer for The Redeem Team. It’s a documentary based on the 2008 US Olympic men’s basketball team.
After a disappointing showing in the 2004 Olympics, it was imperative that USA Basketball find a way to get back on top of the world. Well, that’s exactly what happened in 2008.
However, it wasn’t easy putting together a team capable of winning a gold medal in Beijing. Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski knew that his squad needed a leader. That’s why he went out and recruited Kobe Bryant.
“I had a lot of concerns, that’s why we recruited Kobe Bryant,” Krzyzewski said.
That admission from Coach K turned a lot of heads on social media this week.
The lack of leadership on the 2004 squad was a huge reason why the US men’s basketball team failed.
Bryant made a plethora of clutch buckets over the course of the 2008 Olympics.
After going 5-0 in the preliminary round, the United States defeated Australia, Argentina and Spain en route to a gold medal.
Netflix will officially release The Redeem Team is Oct. 7.
