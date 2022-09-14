NBA World Reacts To Coach K’s Kobe Bryant Admission

Mike Krzyzewski sitting down with Kobe Bryant at practice.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JULY 23: Kobe Bryant #10 and Mike Krzyzewski Head Coach of the US Men’s Senior National team are talking during practice at Palau Sant Jordi Arena on July 23, 2012 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Netflix dropped a trailer for The Redeem Team. It’s a documentary based on the 2008 US Olympic men’s basketball team.

After a disappointing showing in the 2004 Olympics, it was imperative that USA Basketball find a way to get back on top of the world. Well, that’s exactly what happened in 2008.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button