NBA World Reacts To Coach K’s Kobe Bryant Admission

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JULY 23: Kobe Bryant #10 and Mike Krzyzewski Head Coach of the US Men's Senior National team are talking during practice at Palau Sant Jordi Arena on July 23, 2012 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Earlier this week, Netflix dropped a trailer for The Redeem Team. It’s a documentary based on the 2008 US Olympic men’s basketball team.

After a disappointing showing in the 2004 Olympics, it was imperative that USA Basketball find a way to get back on top of the world. Well, that’s exactly what happened in 2008.

However, it wasn’t easy putting together a team capable of winning a gold medal in Beijing. Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski knew that his squad needed a leader. That’s why he went out and recruited Kobe Bryant.

“I had a lot of concerns, that’s why we recruited Kobe Bryant,” Krzyzewski said.

That admission from Coach K turned a lot of heads on social media this week.

The lack of leadership on the 2004 squad was a huge reason why the US men’s basketball team failed.

Bryant made a plethora of clutch buckets over the course of the 2008 Olympics.

After going 5-0 in the preliminary round, the United States defeated Australia, Argentina and Spain en route to a gold medal.

Netflix will officially release The Redeem Team is Oct. 7.