NBA world reacts to Celtics star’s unusual ejection

While the Boston Celtics have enjoyed many great games during the 2022-23 season, Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors was not one of them. The Warriors won the NBA Finals rematch decisively, 123-107. And in the game’s final moments, the night only got worse for Boston’s Grant Williams.

With 1:52 remaining in the game, the Warriors called a time-out. Steph Curry, who possessed the ball when the time-out was called, took a shot after the whistle blew. It missed, hitting off the back of the rim and in the direction of Williams — who made a fist and punched the ball into the crowd.

To the apparent surprise of Williams, that is an automatic ejection.

In the final moments of the Celtics’ loss to the Warriors, Grant Williams gets ejected for a reason you don’t see every day. pic.twitter.com/pDdpEOepZ9 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 11, 2022

Grant Williams just got suddenly ejected as he walked back to the bench. Scott Foster walked over to him and explained something, Grant appeared to say, “I didn’t know that,” then nodded and walked off. Williams punched the ball out of bounds after the timeout. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 11, 2022

And if Williams didn’t know the rule before doing this, he certainly does now.

Williams channeling his inner Mike Tyson on the basketball puzzled many NBA fans.

Grant Williams is easily the league leader in most unnecessary techs. What was the point of that? — Gio Rivera (@sportsguygio) December 11, 2022

Now why Grant Williams Punch that ball like that 😂😂 — Raquel🌹♐️ (@iamrockytee) December 11, 2022

Lord Grant 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ he gone get fined again https://t.co/3fYvcKA2ey — jo💞 (@jochantee23) December 11, 2022

Only Noteworthy thing did all night https://t.co/Z0U3kwof2I — Brian Dunn (@BrianDunn1) December 11, 2022

Grant Williams is a clown — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) December 11, 2022

To be fair, you wouldn’t really know Grant was in the game all tonight until he got booted. #Celtics https://t.co/2zIyQH4bGy — Steve Leibowitz (@StevenL57) December 11, 2022

Indeed, Williams struggled mightily in the loss. He scored only four points, grabbed two rebounds, had one steal, turned the ball over twice and was a -6 on the floor. So, he probably didn’t mind getting sent to the showers a few minutes early.

It’s easy to see why this is an ejection. While unlikely, a ball going into the stands with force can hurt someone. That’s not something the NBA wants to even take a chance on when it’s at all avoidable — and this certainly was avoidable.

[Photo Credit: ABC]