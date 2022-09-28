NBA World Reacts To Big Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson drives to the basket.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 06: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson might have a big year in the NBA this coming season.

According to New Orleans Pelicans head Coach Willie Green, Williamson “dominated” the team scrimmages that took place on Tuesday night. They really liked how strong and how fast Williamson was on the court.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button