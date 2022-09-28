NBA World Reacts To Big Zion Williamson News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 06: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson might have a big year in the NBA this coming season.

According to New Orleans Pelicans head Coach Willie Green, Williamson “dominated” the team scrimmages that took place on Tuesday night. They really liked how strong and how fast Williamson was on the court.

This should be music to every Pelicans’ fans’ ears. Williamson has been banged up since he was drafted by them and has also had many media pundits criticize him for his weight.

Williamson seems to have taken that personally since he looked a bit slimmer when he was talking to the media on Monday:

Fans are excited since Williamson could be in line for a nice bounce-back season.

Williamson has only played in 85 games since he was drafted in 2019. During that time, he averaged 25 points and seven rebounds per game.

If the Pelicans can get that level of production from him this season, they’re going to be tough to beat.