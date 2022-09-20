NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards Punishment News

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards dribbles the ball up the court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

Edwards recently posted a video on Instagram of a group of men on a sidewalk. His caption for the post included a racial and homophobic slur.

