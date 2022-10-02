NBA World Left Dumbstruck as 7 ft Ex-MVP Claims He Doesn’t Want to Be Like Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson

Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan is an icon in all senses. He has had one of the best careers ever and numerous players across the world take inspiration from him and his career. However, the same cannot be said about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During an interview, the Milwaukee Bucks star talked about his plans post-retirement. He had a surprising answer as he asserted that he wouldn’t be like MJ or Magic Johnson after retirement. With his answer doing the rounds of the internet, fans on Twitter have jumped on the bandwagon to give their opinions.

Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s retirement plans

There is no denying that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league currently. Apart from his exploits on the court, he is an overall good guy. Moreover, he is also one of the most followed NBA superstars on social media.

However, it seems he wants to live a calm life after retirement and leave behind all the glitter of the NBA. He made the claim himself in an interview where he talked about disappearing just like San Antonio Spurs Legend Tim Duncan. Giannis said, “I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!“

Moreover, he also said that he doesn’t want to be like Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson. Fans on Twitter cannot keep calm as Giannis’ answer goes viral on the internet. Here are some of the best reactions.

As far as Tim Duncan is concerned, he was part of the San Antonio Spurs team not too long ago. However, this time he was there as an Assistant Coach and not as a player. After a brief stint as an Assistant coach, the five-time former NBA Champion stepped down in 2020.

Fans are expecting Giannis Antetokounmpo to have a monstrous season. They narrowly missed out on making the Eastern Conference Finals as the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Semi-Finals 4-3.

Moreover, the former MVP was also in the running to win his third MVP award. Giannis finished the season averaging 29.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 11.6 rebounds.

What are your expectations for the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo? Let us know in the comments down below.