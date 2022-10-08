NBA World Left Bewildered as $224 Million NBA Star Set to Feature in ‘Adult’ Version of Scooby-Doo on HBO: “Thought I Was Tripping”

NBA stars are known to make appearances on the big screen every now and then. Be it movies or television series. Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ was a huge success, while LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ grossed millions at the box office. And it seems like Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will be the next NBA player to star in an upcoming TV series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Towns looks set to star in an adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ series called ‘Velma’ is HBO Max. This will not be the first time Towns will be making an appearance on the big screen. However, Towns will be performing as a voice actor in the upcoming adult animated series.

Nov 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Towns has made big screen appearances in the past as well. He was seen in movies like ‘What Men Want’ and ‘National Champions’.

Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to come on to the big screen again

Towns has also made appearances on television shows like ‘Ridiculousness’ and ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’. He has also been known to be the voice behind one of the characters in the animated series ‘Big City Greens’ on the Disney channel.

So despite this not being the first time Towns plays as a voiceover actor for an animated series, fans were left absolutely bewildered after the news broke.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

NBA stars tend to make appearances in movies and television series from time to time. But not many get to be voice actors. Some players have given their voice to the video game NBA 2k every now and then. Players like Al Jefferson, Dion Waiters, and Markieff Morris are some who gave their Voices for the 2k15 game.

Towns about to bring the same energy onto the screen

Towns is undoubtedly an excellent post player. They can score, defend and rebound in the paint. And since coming into the league, he has extensively worked on his three-point shooting as well. So much so that he ended up winning the 2022 NBA three-point contest during the All-Star break.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Karl-Anthony Towns has played seven seasons in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far. The three-time All-Star also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2015.

Watch This Story – Fan Invades Timberwolves game and security was forced to intervene

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from that, fans sure seem to be excited to see what Karl-Anthony Towns brings to the upcoming HBO series ‘Velma‘.

Are you looking forward to watching the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.