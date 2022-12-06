NBA World Is Praying For Legendary Announcer Tonight

A general view of the Atlanta Hawks stadium.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Philips Arena during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier: Atlanta Hawks fans witnessed a terrifying sight during the team’s pregame show on Monday night.

Longtime announcer Bob Rathbun suffered what looked like a potentially serious medical emergency while breaking down Atlanta’s Matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button