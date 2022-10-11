NBA World Goes Wild as Jalen Green Breaks the Ankles of Former All Star During Heat vs Rockets: “So Dirty”

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is looking great in the pre-season. The video of him breaking the ankles of Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo and then hitting the 3-pointer has made NBA fans go wild. After failing to make the most out of superstar James Harden, the Rockets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that involved the Cleveland Cavaliers as well. After Harden’s departure, the Rockets struggled in the league and did not make the playoffs.

However, the Rockets are looking good in the preseason so far. Jalen Green spent one year playing for the G-League Ignite. He then joined the Rockets last season and averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. With this performance, he earned a spot on the All-Rookie First Team. The fans are excited about the team and they went wild on social media after what Green did to Oladipo.

Even though they lost against the Heat, the fans are hopeful for the upcoming season. Furthermore, the Heat are one of the best teams in the league and came close to winning the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

Rockets fans are excited about Jalen Green and the team

The Rockets have some young stars who have the potential to be one of the best players in the NBA. Jalen Green is one among them and is willing to put in the work. The Rockets selected him as the second pick in the 2021 NBA draft. In the 2020-21 season playing in the G-League, Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in 15 regular season games. They put up very similar numbers in the NBA playing 67 games.

In just his third game in the NBA, he broke the franchise record for most Threes by a Rookie by hitting eight three-pointers. He started every game as well and led the team in assists and steals. So the Rockets fans are excited about his sophomore year in the NBA. He might not be able to single-handedly take the team to the playoffs, however, he has immense potential.

Even though they lost to the Heat 118-110, they won their previous two preseason games comfortably against the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs. However, the preseason is far from the real deal.

The Heat on the other hand is on a roll as well. They have won their last three preseason games and look ready for the start of the season. After stumbling in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics last season, they would be looking to do better this time around. They are still one of the best teams in their conference.

Do you think the Houston Rockets can clinch a playoff spot this season? Let us know in the comments.