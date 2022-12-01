NBA World Goes Off at “Clown Show” Scenes as Frustrated Ja Morant and Teammate Get Ejected in a Matter of Seconds

And Morant was ejected from the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. With minutes left to the end of the game, and with the tally favoring the Timberwolves, Morant was possibly getting frustrated. But the Grizzlies star was not the first one to be ejected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was in fact teammate Dillion Brooks who got ejected first. They stacked up fouls and gave Anthony Edwards a free throw. But it appeared that there was an exchange of words between the referee and the player, and Brooks’ time was done soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Post that, Ja Morant was seen speaking to the referee. Although it was not clear what he said to prompt him to get ejected, it was clear that it was the end of the game for Morant. He scored 24 points with 6 assists while on the court. Brooks ended the night with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Fans commented on social media about the “circus show” that was on display by the Memphis Grizzlies. Two players from the team got ejected in a matter of seconds and NBA fans had plenty to say online about the incident.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Dillon Brooks has been ejected in other games as well. Last year, they charged at the referees, screaming and visibly frustrated with their decisions. This year, even Steve Kerr has expressed his thoughts on another of Brooks’ ejections. “That wasn’t physical, that was dirty,Kerr said after Brooks had fouled Golden State Warriors player Gary Payton II.

And Morant asserts his skills on the court

Morant, on the other hand, put the whole Ja Morant experience on display for fans to witness.

Nov 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) catches an alley-oop pass before dunking the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

They pulled off a phenomenal vertical jump after an alley op play. Morant signaled Brooks to pass the ball to him. Morant picked it up and leaped with an insane calculation, dunking the ball and leaving both the fans and commentators stunned with his jump.

Notably, the average vertical jump that the NBA world has witnessed is 28 inches. Morant’s leap, however, is a towering 44 inches. His jump has been associated as high as Michael Jordan.

Morant is currently in only his 4th NBA season and he has bagged many Laurels so far, including being the NBA Rookie of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Morant, even though he got ejected, still dabbed Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as he left the court which caught the attention of many online.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Highest Scoring Games by a Player in Grizzlies History After Ja Morant’s Epic 49-Point Performance

The Minnesota Timberwolves eventually won the game 109-101. The Timberwolves are now 11-11 for the season so far while Morant’s Grizzlies have a 12-9 record and sit in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table.