NBA world gives props to tennis legend Serena Williams

Serena Williams’ success, Longevity and iconic status as one of the best Athletes ever resonated throughout the Sporting world following a US Open loss on Friday that could mark the end of her illustrious career.

NBA Athletes and Legends offered their Congratulations and Gratitude for the 40-year-old superstar, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles over a professional career spanning four different decades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button