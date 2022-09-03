NBA world gives props to tennis legend Serena Williams
Serena Williams’ success, Longevity and iconic status as one of the best Athletes ever resonated throughout the Sporting world following a US Open loss on Friday that could mark the end of her illustrious career.
NBA Athletes and Legends offered their Congratulations and Gratitude for the 40-year-old superstar, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles over a professional career spanning four different decades.
#SerenaWilliams THANK YOU 🐐!! You’re so damn DOPE!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤎 https://t.co/5tSbzz7UHw
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2022
she still the 🎾 🐐!
— James Harden (@JHarden13) September 3, 2022
Serena 💐💐💐💐🐐🐐🐐🐐
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 3, 2022
I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧
thanks Legend🙏🏽💯
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2022
THANK YOU @serenawilliams!!! 🐐🐐🐐 #Serena
— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2022
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 3, 2022
Serena Williams 🙏🏽
— Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 3, 2022
Thank you #Serena 🐐
— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) September 3, 2022
Thank you @serenawilliams 🐐🏁
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 3, 2022
We love you @serenawilliams thank you so much for giving us all the honor and the privilege of watching the #GreatestAthleteAllTime
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 3, 2022