NBA world gives props to tennis legend Serena Williams

Serena Williams’ success, Longevity and iconic status as one of the best Athletes ever resonated throughout the Sporting world following a US Open loss on Friday that could mark the end of her illustrious career.

NBA Athletes and Legends offered their Congratulations and Gratitude for the 40-year-old superstar, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles over a professional career spanning four different decades.

#SerenaWilliams THANK YOU 🐐!! You’re so damn DOPE!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤎 https://t.co/5tSbzz7UHw — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2022

she still the 🎾 🐐! — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 3, 2022

Serena 💐💐💐💐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 3, 2022

I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧

thanks Legend🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams 🙏🏽 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 3, 2022