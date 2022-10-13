NBA World Erupts in Laughter as LeBron James Clowns His Wife Savannah on Twitter
LeBron James and his wife Savannah James are one of the most loved couples in the basketball world. From childhood sweethearts to being married for nine years, they have come a long way. James and Savannah’s marriage is going strong. They have three children together. When they have known each other for that long, it undoubtedly makes sense that they would have picked up on each other’s particular Habits and quirky behaviors.
Reposting a video from Twitter, James couldn’t stop laughing at it. The video shows another couple, where the wife is trying to Smack him, but in vain. The husband is successfully blocking all of them and defending himself with a devious smile on his face. The husband, clearly, knowing his wife’s patterns, blocked all of them effortlessly.
James tweeted the video, jokingly saying that it was the same scenario with him and Vannah, as he lovingly calls her. The Twitter world couldn’t stop Laughing with the Los Angeles Lakers great.
LeBron James gets his fans Laughing over a funny video
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
Lebron if you’re being abused Blink twice on game day
— TeriyakiJoe (@BigDrakeStan) October 12, 2022
You mite be King but she’s the Champ lol
— No Sleep Tana (@realyungmontana) October 12, 2022
In basketball, defense is undoubtedly crucial. And LeBron James is certainly a master on the hardwood floor. Rebounding, stealing, blocking shots, and essentially dominating the court is perhaps what James is now known for most. He has previously been referred to as a “help defender” for his team.
Another funny exchange between the James’
Just months ago, we got another sneak peek into their household and the couple’s banter. After realizing that James was recording Savannah, without her knowledge, she smacked the phone. The NBA player couldn’t stop laughing even then. In good humor, he captioned it, “Somebody help me please!” It is always a Joy for fans to be able to witness glimpses of their relationship together as they share funny moments on social media.
These exchanges show the real side of the couple and fans simply love it as well. The video that James shared on Twitter is proof of their relationship being full of love and lightness. But it is also proof that he is a great defender off the court as well.
What did you think of the video LeBron James shared? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.