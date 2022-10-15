NBA World Erupts After Bizarre Stephen Curry-Luka Doncic News: “Smack the F*ck Outta Whoever Made This”
There is hardly ever a situation where everyone is on the same page regarding a ranking order. Be it your favorite actors, singers, chefs, or sports personalities. Besides, it is important to note that everyone is entitled to have different opinions. It is not necessary that everyone should view a situation from the exact same point of view. Therefore, when Bleacher Report dropped their top 10 NBA players list which included the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry. And the list created some commotion among the fans.
Previously, they had dropped the list of Top 25 Guards for the 2022-23 NBA season where Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic grabbed the top spot. The Mavs icon was named the best NBA guard by Bleacher Report ahead 0f Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Also included in the list were Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.
It has only been four years and Doncic already has a splendid list of accolades to his name. Since his entry into the league in 2018, the Slovenian star was the NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, Doncic also won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2019.
The list went online on October 11, 2022, and evidently caused disagreements among fans. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to know that the top NBA players list too has failed to get everyone on board. In addition to the Guards list, BR also released their top 25 Wings and Bigs list.
Luka Doncic Ranks ahead of Stephen Curry
Bleacher Report released the Top 100 NBA Players for the 2022-23 Season on October 14, 2022. The ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo topped the list as the best NBA player for the upcoming season. Other NBA stars who secured the top five positions were Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, respectively. According to BRthey created the list after calculating the average rankings of players made by several basketball experts.
Bleacher Report’s top 10 players in the NBA:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Nikola Jokic
3. Luka Doncic
4. Stephen Curry
5. Kevin Durant
6. Joel Embiid
7. Jayson Tatum
8. LeBron James
9. Kawhi Leonard
10. And Morant
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2022
However, fans seemingly did not agree with the rankings. Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
And Morant is better than Giannis
— 〽️ elo (@TrolledByMelo) October 14, 2022
Tatum isn’t better than LeBron respectfully
— Caleb B2️⃣B 🔜 (@yungdracocaleb) October 14, 2022
Curry too high and Lebron too low, invalid list
— 🖜 🖖🏼 (@wordtoja) October 14, 2022
How is curry higher than embiid Let’s be honest here
— Limited Rants And Limited Clout (@LimitedRants) October 14, 2022
Has to be clickbait. LeBron at 8??? 😂😂😂😂😂 in no best player list should Steph Curry or Kevin Durant be ahead of LeBron.
Switch LeBron with Jokic
— BONE 👑 (@aBoneAjr) October 14, 2022
trash list any list that doesn’t have KD at least 2nd is not respectable to me.
— DurantMuse (Scary hours activated) (@Durantmuse) October 14, 2022
I read number 10 then stopped
— Nick Anthony 💙🏀 (@NAA_balltalk) October 14, 2022
Bleacher Report mentioned that the list ranked the players according to where they are assumed to finish by the end of the upcoming season. Additionally, their current position as an NBA player has nothing to do with the rankings.
Do you think BR’s list hit the bulls-eye? What would you change on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.