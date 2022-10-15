NBA World Erupts After Bizarre Stephen Curry-Luka Doncic News: “Smack the F*ck Outta Whoever Made This”

There is hardly ever a situation where everyone is on the same page regarding a ranking order. Be it your favorite actors, singers, chefs, or sports personalities. Besides, it is important to note that everyone is entitled to have different opinions. It is not necessary that everyone should view a situation from the exact same point of view. Therefore, when Bleacher Report dropped their top 10 NBA players list which included the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry. And the list created some commotion among the fans.

Previously, they had dropped the list of Top 25 Guards for the 2022-23 NBA season where Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic grabbed the top spot. The Mavs icon was named the best NBA guard by Bleacher Report ahead 0f Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Also included in the list were Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

It has only been four years and Doncic already has a splendid list of accolades to his name. Since his entry into the league in 2018, the Slovenian star was the NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, Doncic also won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2019.

The list went online on October 11, 2022, and evidently caused disagreements among fans. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to know that the top NBA players list too has failed to get everyone on board. In addition to the Guards list, BR also released their top 25 Wings and Bigs list.

Luka Doncic Ranks ahead of Stephen Curry

Bleacher Report released the Top 100 NBA Players for the 2022-23 Season on October 14, 2022. The ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo topped the list as the best NBA player for the upcoming season. Other NBA stars who secured the top five positions were Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, respectively. According to BRthey created the list after calculating the average rankings of players made by several basketball experts.

However, fans seemingly did not agree with the rankings. Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Bleacher Report mentioned that the list ranked the players according to where they are assumed to finish by the end of the upcoming season. Additionally, their current position as an NBA player has nothing to do with the rankings.

Do you think BR’s list hit the bulls-eye? What would you change on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.