NBA: What Will Integrating Rudy Gobert Into the Wolves’ Lineup Look Like?

To open things up today, Dane begins by speaking about his friendship with the late, great Jonathan Tjarks, who passed away on Saturday following a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer for the past 18 months.

Tjarks was a Universally loved person in his Dallas and NBA communities, and a treasured Staff Writer and podcaster at The Ringer, where he shared with a revered Conviction his unique perspective on the NBA, player evaluation, and the NBA Draft, but most importantly, is life.

Jon is survived by his wife, Melissa, and their two-year-old son, Jackson.

If you are able to, please consider donating to the GoFundMe that will directly support Jon’s family.

Editor’s note: In March, Tjarks wrote an essay about battling cancer, his relationship with his late father, faith, how he often faced mortality in waiting rooms through thinking about his son, Jackson, and what might happen to his son if Tjarks passed. His perspective on life stuck with me from the moment I first finished reading.

“Does My Son Know You?” is a beautiful piece that serves as a look into who Tjarks was. You can read it here.

Then, Jace Frederick of The St. Paul Pioneer Press joins Dane on today’s show to discuss how the Minnesota Timberwolves’ integration process of Rudy Gobert might play out this fall, both on and off the court.

Dane and Jace discuss what they’ve seen from Gobert in FIBA ​​play this summer with the French National Team, and get into what they think is and is not relevant from that play when compared to the NBA game. Additionally, they touch on how Gobert the person might integrate into the Wolves’ Personality pecking order.

Also some discussion of how the hurtful comments Anthony Edwards made about the LGBTQ+ might impact how he fits into the locker room as a leader this season.

