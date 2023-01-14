NBA Warriors vs Spurs Same Game Parlay Predictions at +727 odds

The largest crowd in NBA regular-season history is expected Tonight as the Warriors and Spurs Clash at the Alamodome in front of over 64,000 fans.. The game starts at 7:30 pm ET and you can watch it on ESPN. I’ve prepared a Same Game Parlay following my Bucks vs Hawks and Celtics vs Nets winners (at reduced odds) over the past 2 days.

Under 244 points (-110)

Keldon Johnson to score 25+ points (+115)

Stephen Curry to score 25+ points (-145)

Same Game Parlay odds: +727

Under 244 points (-110)

The 3 most recent meetings between these teams have all gone under the total, with an average of just 213 points. Tonight’s huge projected total has me thinking about Backing the under once again. If there is any sub-par shooting quarter by the teams there’s no chance they will reach that massive number. Dating back to the 2010-11 NBA season, only twice in 42 meetings have these teams gone over 240 points. Looking at just the last 8 head-to-head meetings, the O/U numbers are 2-6 during that stretch, so I have a hard time seeing these teams scoring enough to surpass this line.

Only 3 of the last 10 Warriors games have surpassed 240 points, while for the Spurs that’s happened only twice in their last 10 at home. The Warriors rely quite a lot on 3-point shooting to get their points and it might take them some time to get used to the new environment. It’s not the same playing basketball in a small arena where the crowd is close to the basket as opposed to a large stadium where there’s a lot of empty space behind the basket.

Keldon Johnson to score 25+ points (+115)

Keldon Johnson is San Antonio’s best hope in tonight’s game. He is their leader in points per game this season, averaging 21.3 per game, and his efficiency isn’t the best but he gets enough shots to post some decent scores. If we disregard the game against Detroit, in which he went out in the first half due to a hamstring injury, Johnson has had 5 straight games of at least 22 points, while also clearing this line 3 times. Over his last 10 games his efficiency has improved drastically, he’s at 48% from the field and 32.6% from three. Playing in front of such a large crowd will certainly be motivating, this is in many ways the biggest game of the season for the Spurs so I’m expecting the 23-year-old to perform well.

Stephen Curry to score 25+ points (-145)

Steph Curry just got back from injury and scored 24 points in the loss to Phoenix. Although he shot just 8-for-22 from the field, he was still able to knock down 5 Threes in that game. The Spurs are one of his favorite opponents — he has scored over 30 points twice in the last 4 meetings, and he’s not had a game with fewer than 3 Threes scored against them since 2018. Calling San Antonio’s 3-point defense a disaster would be an understatement. They are a league-worst 48.8% in opponent 3-point percentage over their last 3 games, while giving up 135, 121 and 121 points during that stretch. That’s exactly the team Curry needs to face coming back from injury, he can score as many points as he wants without much pressure and with the entire stadium watching he will surely want to put on a show.

