NBA wants RSN announcers back on the road

It’s not even November, and the Terps are already Bowl eligible.

The NBA has told RSNs that they have to send game announcers to every away game this season, a significant difference from last season when the Pandemic caused the league to give RSNs more leeway in how they produce road games.

The Mandate is part of broadcasting guidelines that the league gives to RSNs and their national TV rights holders at the beginning of every season. These guidelines stipulate everything from the minimum number of cameras they have to use at games to specific requirements for video feeds.

The NHL issues similar guidelines, but the league this season is not mandating that RSN announcers travel to every game. Every RSN contacted for this story says it plans to send announcers to every one of its NHL games.

I talked to several RSN execs for this story. They said they had planned to have announcers travel to every NBA game this season, as well. Last season, several RSNs had announcers call games from remote studios during the season’s first couple of months. RSNs asked the NBA for some flexibility to the rule, such as if an East Coast team is playing an early season game out west — the types of games that generally earn the smallest audiences of the season.

The NBA did not give a definitive answer on this point. They told RSN execs that they will work with individual teams to figure out how to handle extenuating circumstances.

The move counters a trend of producing games remotely that networks instituted in the early days of COVID for health-related and logistical reasons. As an added benefit, these changes also saved money on production. RSNs still plan to reduce the number of people who travel to games as they have found that certain jobs can be done just as effectively from a remote studio, tape operator, statistician or score bug operator.

But the NBA and its teams felt that the quality of the telecasts suffered when announcers called games remotely, using monitors in a studio. Early this season, some MLB announcers botched home run calls because they were calling games remotely off Monitors.

League execs feel that the announcers who attended games had more energy, better insight and tighter storytelling than their counterparts in studios.

Here are a couple of local TV ratings stats that I found interesting from yesterday.

It was no surprise to see the Panthers’ upset win over Tom Brady and the Bucs pull a 14.9 rating in the Charlotte market. It was a surprise, though, to see the 49ers’ blowout loss to the Chiefs register a 14.8 rating in Charlotte. It appears that Charlotte football fans were more than a little interested in watching former Panther Christian McCaffrey make his debut with San Francisco.

The 6-1 Giants and the 5-2 Jets continue to be one of the best media stories in football. The Giants earned a 10.4 rating in the New York market for their win over the Jaguars, while the Jets posted a 7.5 rating for their win over the Broncos. As an interesting comparison: the Yankees’ Game 4 ALCS loss to the Astros registered a 7.6 rating on TBS in the New York market last night.

I’ve spent so much time focused on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” numbers that I feel like I need to shower attention onto other streamers. Preliminary numbers for HBO show the network logged 9.3 million viewers Sunday night for the Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon.” HBO says it’s the biggest audience for a season finale since “Game of Thrones” in 2019.

Speaking of “TNF,” the Week 7 Saints-Cardinals game was the lowest audience yet for Amazon as the Lone broadcaster, and the fourth straight week that the “TNF” audience has declined.

“Thursday Night Football” is on Amazon in 2022 WEEK DATE MATCHUP VIEWERS (000) 2 9/15 Chargers-Chiefs 13,000 3 9/22 Steelers-Browns 11,030 4 9/29 Dolphins-Bengals 11,722 5 10/6 Colts-Broncos 9,699 6 10/13 Commanders-Bears 8,785 7 10/20 Saints-Cardinals 7,824

Yes, that was John Krasinski — of “The Office” fame — doing the voiceover Tonight for the cartoon during “Monday Night Football.” A big Pats fan, Krasinski worked with ESPN Creative Studios to put the clip together.







TNT had its most-viewed four-game NBA opening week since 2018, averaging 2.6 million viewers on Tuesday and Thursday last week, which is also up 23% compared to last year, notes SBJ’s Austin Karp.

ESPN social and digital platforms garnered 70 million views for NBA content on the network’s first night of NBA game coverage last Wednesday, up 116% compared to last year (includes ESPN.com, ESPN app, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok).

From the Hollywood Hills: Michael B. Jordan has built a Stellar career as an actor, but he has long wanted to tell a story from behind the camera, and the upcoming movie “Creed III” provided him the template to do both, writes my colleague Chris Smith. Meanwhile, the upcoming F1-themed movie with Brad Pitt was a major theme around the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend, notes SBJ’s Adam Stern. Pitt took meetings with team Principals and drivers ahead of the start of filming.