NBA Waiver Wire Week 3 Pickups For Fantasy Basketball (2022-23)

Welcome back to RotoBaller's Weekly Fantasy basketball waiver wire column and schedule breakdown.

These recommendations are mainly for 9-cat leagues, but if you play in another format, there’s a good chance that the information here can still help you. We’ll be looking at centers, forwards, and guards whose low roster and upside make them ideal players to get onto your Fantasy team.

Now, let's get prepared for Week 3.

NBA Week 3 Schedule Guide

Let’s take a look at some notable things on the schedule this week.

Teams with four games: Brooklyn, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, Milwaukee, Toronto, Utah, Washington

Teams with three games: Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Houston, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, New York, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio

Teams with two games: Dallas, Denver, Indiana

Number of teams playing each day:

Monday: 14

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 22

Thursday: 4

Friday: 24

Saturday: 16

Sunday: 8

Back-to-Backs:

Sunday/Monday: Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington

Monday/Tuesday: Brooklyn

Tuesday/Wednesday: Chicago, Miami

Wednesday/Thursday: 0

Thursday/Friday: Golden State

Friday/Saturday: Boston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New Orleans, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio

Saturday/Sunday: 0

9-Category Leagues – Waiver Wire Adds

This column is written based on H2H 9-category 12-team leagues. All players in this article are rostered at around 50 percent or less.

Bones Hyland, G – Denver Nuggets – 48% rostered

Hyland’s numbers have been all over the place, but the fact that his most recent game saw him play a season-high in minutes while scoring 26 points and making seven Threes has me intrigued, even if he seems as likely to score four points next time out as he does of posting another big line. Hyland’s also been a solid source of assists, with at least three in every game. If you’re looking for Threes and assists, take a look at Hyland.

Marcus Morris Sr., F/C – Los Angeles Clippers – 24% rostered

The last time Morris was on the court, he scored 22 points in a loss to the Suns. It felt like Morris was going to be a must-add after that, but then he missed the next two games due to personal reasons, which ended some of that forward momentum. But Morris is set to return Sunday. Considering he played 31 minutes last time he was on the court, go ahead and get him on your roster really quickly.

Andre Drummond, C – Chicago Bulls – 44% rostered

Drummond missed Saturday’s game with a shoulder sprain, but it seems likely Drummond will be back as soon as Tuesday’s game against the Nets, one of his former teams. Before his missed game, Drummond had grabbed double-digit rebounds in three consecutive games, and he scored a season-high 17 points in his most recent game. Drummon’s not going to give you as many blocks as you might want from a center, but he’s a rebounding funnel.

Jalen McDaniels, F – Charlotte Hornets – 37% rostered

McDaniels is coming off his first double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in 32 minutes against the Warriors. McDaniels has at least five rebounds in every game this season and he’s usually been efficient if you subtract his 14.3% night against the Magic. The Hornets are pretty banged up, so they’ll likely need to keep relying on McDaniels for some scoring in the near term.

Naji Marshall, G/F – New Orleans Pelicans – 5% rostered

Marshall has seen a huge increase in minutes over the last two games, jumping from the mid-teens to the mid-3os in MPG. Last time out, he had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists against the Suns while shooting 53.8% from the field and making three three-pointers. The Pelicans are currently without Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones, so until those two are back, Marshall should continue to see heavy volume. He’s not a long-term add, but if you need a streamer, take a look at him.

Reggie Jackson, G – Los Angeles Clippers – 36% rostered

I’ve mentioned before—but I can’t remember if it was in this column last week or in my Risers & Fallers column—that the Clippers have perhaps the most confusing guard/wing situation in the league. Jackson is emblematic of that, as he suddenly saw a jump in minutes this week, to the point where he played 37 of them against the Thunder last time out. He scored 18 points in that game, and he’s averaging 15.0 field goal attempts in his last two games. Kawhi Leonard happened to be out for those, leaving me with this thought: Jackson should be Universally played on nights where Leonard rests, and probably benched on nights where Leonard plays.

Nick Richards, C – Charlotte Hornets – 39% rostered

Richards seems to cap out at 20 minutes, as he’s played either 19 or 20 in four consecutive games. Last time out, he had nine points and eight rebounds against the Warriors. Overall, Richards has grabbed double-digit boards twice this season and has scored nine or more points in four games, including three of the past four. He’s…solid, and sometimes your Fantasy roster needs a shot of solid.

Jeremy Sochan, PF – San Antonio Spurs – 15% rostered

Jeremy Sochan has played really well lately, posting double-digit points in three consecutive games, with multiple Threes in the last two games. He’s out with an illness on Sunday, so you might want to stream Zach Collins ahead of that game, but once Sochan is back, his big role on this team makes him someone who should be rostered in far more Leagues than he currently is. I mean, his last game saw him put up 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 62.5% from the field.

