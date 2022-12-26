NBA Waiver Wire Week 11 Pickups For Fantasy Basketball (2022-23)

Welcome back to RotoBaller’s Weekly Fantasy basketball waiver wire column and schedule breakdown. How is this season going for you? Need some help with your team? Let’s get you some!

Merry Christmas, to those of you who celebrate. Today’s the big day for the NBA: that marquee set of games that really solidifies that the NBA is here. Forget those first 10 weeks: there’s still plenty of time to turn your Fantasy basketball season around.

These recommendations are mainly for 9-cat leagues, but if you play in another format, there’s a good chance that the information here can still help you. We’ll be looking at centers, forwards, and guards whose low roster and upside make them ideal players to get onto your Fantasy team. Our staff at RotoBaller has great insight and daily columns on how to improve your Squad and tips to make your team successful, so be sure to check them out! Now, let’s get prepared for Week 11.

NBA Week 11 Schedule Guide

Let’s take a look at some notable things on the schedule this week.

Teams with four games: Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio, Utah, Washington

Teams with three games: Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Dallas, Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee, New York, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Toronto

Teams with two games: Portland

Number of teams playing each day:

Monday: 14

Tuesday: 20

Wednesday: 16

Thursday: 12

Friday: 18

Saturday: 18

Sunday: 6

Back-to-Backs:

Sunday/Monday: 0

Monday/Tuesday: Charlotte, Houston, Indiana, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio

Tuesday/Wednesday: Atlanta, Denver, Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Washington

Wednesday/Thursday: 0

Thursday/Friday: Toronto

Friday/Saturday: Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Utah

Saturday/Sunday: Memphis

9-Category Leagues – Waiver Wire Adds

This column is written based on H2H 9-category 12-team leagues. All players in this article are rostered at around 50 percent or less.

Landry Shamet, G – Phoenix Suns – 12% rostered

Shamet’s on a nice run right now, averaging 32.1 minutes of action over the last three games. In that span, he’s putting up 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 5.0 Threes per game.

A lot of this is because of injuries with the Suns. Cameron Payne’s missed five in a row—about to be six since he’s already ruled out for Christmas—and Devin Booker has missed the last three with a groin injury. Booker appears in line to return, but until Payne’s back, too, Shamet’s worth a roster spot because of the scoring and shooting that he provides.

Austin Reaves, G/F – Los Angeles Lakers – 21% rostered

Reaves returned on Friday after missing two games with an ankle sprain, scoring 20 points on 60% shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three threes. He’s now played 29 or more minutes in his last six outings, and while his scoring tends to be a little hard to predict, he should give Fantasy Managers some much-needed Threes and steals.

Donte DiVincenzo, G – Golden State Warriors – 39% rostered

The injury-riddled Warriors have been without Stephen Curry for the last four games with a left shoulder subluxation, and he’s set to miss at least two more weeks. Andrew Wiggins has been out with an adductor strain as well and while he’s likely going to return before Curry, it’s unclear when exactly he’ll be back.

DiVincenzo actually missed the last two games due to illness, but he returns on Sunday and should start in the backcourt for the Warriors. He had back-to-back games with six assists in the two games before he got sick, and he should be able to add a couple of steals and a handful of Threes to the Ledger as well.

Dennis Schroder, G – Los Angeles Lakers – 24% rostered

Schroder’s been all over the place lately. Last time out, he scored just nine points, but a couple of games back he scored 30. Rostering Schroder is a bit of a roller coaster.

But over the last five games, he’s put together a solid stat line. In 29.2 minutes per game of action, he averaged 16.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.0 threes per game. You’d love more rebounds, but Schroder can provide some points, assists, and threes for you.

Immanuel Quickley, G – New York Knicks – 24% rostered

Quickley has 15 or more points in three straight games and has shot 60% or better from the floor in all three of those contests. He isn’t providing much else aside from points, threes, and field goal percentage, and his best game in that span was aided by Quentin Grimes being out, but he can still be a solid player even with Grimes back.

Aaron Nesmith, G/F – Indiana Pacers – 19% rostered

Nesmith missed the last game with an ankle injury, but before that, he’d scored in double figures in three consecutive contests. Over that span, he started twice, averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 Threes per game on 63.6% shooting. His starting role wasn’t given through injury, which is a good sign for his chances of stepping back into it when he returns, which hopefully is as soon as Monday’s game against the Pelicans.

James Wiseman, C – Golden State Warriors – 30% rostered

Last game out, Wiseman scored 30 points, and I have no idea what to make of that. The Warriors were light on players in that game: the starting lineup featured Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Draymond Green, but it also had Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga in it. Wiseman saw 28 minutes off the bench, going 12-for-14 and also adding six rebounds.

His 30 points were his most of the season by a pretty big margin. Was it just a one-off blip? Probably, but Wiseman’s worth a speculative add just in case.

