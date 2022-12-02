NBA Waiver Order Now Based On 2022/23 Records

As of December 1, the NBA’s waiver priority order is determined by teams’ current-year records, rather than the previous season’s results.

That means, starting today, the waiver order for this season is based on teams’ 2022/23 records, with the worst teams getting the highest priority. In other words, if two teams place a claim on the same player, the team lower in this season’s NBA standings will be awarded that player.

Up until today, the waiver claim order was based on which teams had the worst records in 2021/22.

Waiver claims are somewhat rare in the NBA, but it’s still worth noting which teams will have the first crack at intriguing players who may be cut over the next few weeks or months.

Here’s what the teams currently at the top of the NBA’s waiver order look like, as of today:

Detroit Pistons (5-18) Orlando Magic (5-17) Houston Rockets (5-16) San Antonio Spurs (6-16) Charlotte Hornets (6-15) Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13) Chicago Bulls (9-12) Miami Heat (10-12) (road)

New York Knicks (10-12) (road)

In instances where multiple teams have identical records, the head-to-head record for the current season is used to break ties, if possible. Otherwise, a coin flip determines priority for those tied teams. That would be the case for the Heat and Knicks right now, since they’ve yet to face one another this season.

If a waived player cannot be claimed using the minimum salary exception, a team must use a trade exception, a disabled player exception, or cap room to absorb his salary. So a club with a top priority won’t be in a position to nab just anyone who reaches waivers.

The Pistonsfor example, have no cap space or exceptions available to place a waiver claim on any player earning more than the minimum, so despite their spot at the top of the waiver order, their ability to claim players is somewhat limited.