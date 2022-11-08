NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Damion Lee to flagrant foul

The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant.

With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee.

Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns within 71-67.

Joel Embiid’s (PHI) common foul against Damion Lee (PHX) at 1:13 of the 3rd qtr on 11/7/22 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon league review. pic.twitter.com/2gWv8lRWUR — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 8, 2022

The NBA’s review showed that Embiid kicked his right leg out as he challenged a pump-faking Lee from the side, with momentum carrying Embiid past the guard. Lee lost balance and fell to the ground, which caught the attention of officials enough to call a personal foul.

A side-angle video showed Embiid appearing to intentionally trip up Lee.

The Suns guard finished the game with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench as his team fell to 7-3 on the season.

Philadelphia moved to 5-6 on the year.

The play in the loss Monday was not as significant as a missed call days prior.

On Friday in a one-possession loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, NBA officials said in the last-two-minute report that they missed a call that went against the Suns — a Mikal Bridges trip was called — and then missed whistles that would have penalized the Blazers.

