NBA Unveils Jerseys For All-Star Game In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA Unveiled the jerseys the league’s top players will wear at the All-Star Game in Utah in February.

Along with the starters for the Eastern and Western Conferences, the All-Star jerseys were released on TNT Thursday night.

The All-Star jerseys both feature a gradient pattern, one changing from red on the shoulders to yellow at the waistline, and another beginning blue on the shoulders and fading to black at the waist.

The red and yellow uniforms resemble the Jazz past city jerseys highlighting the bright colors of northern Utah to the red rocks in the south.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the Captains of the two All-Star teams, but it is unclear which player will wear which uniform.

Major Change From 1993 All-Star Uniforms In Utah

The new uniforms are a significant change from the jerseys worn the last time the All-Star game was in Utah in 1993.

Before the league changed the All-Star teams to a draft-based system, the Western Conference wore white uniforms with red lettering over a blue star.

Karl Malone and John Stockton were named co-MVP’s of the 1993 NBA All-Star game. Here is a look back at one of the great moments in Utah sports history. #TakeNote #UtahJazz #NBAAllStar2023 #NBA https://t.co/mswkFuB8kZ pic.twitter.com/oTfFCnlEke — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) October 23, 2019

The Eastern Conference All-Stars wore a blue jersey with white lettering over a lighter blue star.

Jazz stars John Stockton and Karl Malone were named as co-MVPs of the game in the now iconic white All-Star uniforms.

All-Star Starters Named

On Thursday, the starting five from the Eastern and Western Conferences All-Stars were named ahead of the February 19 event.

In the West, James (captain), Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williamson earned the starting nod.

Antetokounmpo (captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell were named starters in the East.

Jazz forward Markkanen didn’t receive enough combined votes to be named a starter but finished in the top five among Western Conference frontcourt players.

Complete Western Conference All-Star voting results: pic.twitter.com/i0YKCbOYPk — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 27, 2023

Markkanen was ranked fourth by his fellow NBA player, fifth by members of the media, and seventh in the van voting.

Now, the Jazz forward’s destiny lies in the hands of NBA coaches who are tasked with naming the All-Star reserves.

All-Star reserves will be named on February 2, and are chosen by the NBA’s 30 head coaches.

New this year, the James and Antentokoumpo will hold the All-Star draft immediately before the game begins, rather than in a special TNT broadcast in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz Insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops