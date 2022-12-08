NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ Shocking loss in final seconds vs. Jazz

With just seconds remaining in Wednesday’s contest, all signs pointed towards a road win over the Utah Jazz for the Golden State Warriors. However, the final seconds defined a late heartbreaking loss for Golden State in Utah.

Following a go-ahead dunk from Jonathan Kuminga to give the Warriors a two-point advantage, the 20-year-old stopped Jordan Clarkson on the other side of the floor. After some theatrics and a scuffle, Clarkson was ejected on a flagrant two-foul, giving Kuminga a chance to ice the game with a pair of free throws.

Kuminga drilled one of the two from the stripe, followed by another free throw from Jordan Poole, giving the Warriors a four-point lead with 13 seconds left on the clock.

On the next possession, Nickeil Alexander-Walker sliced ​​through Golden State’s soft defense before finding Malik Beasley for a wide-open triple. Beasley drilled the open look, cutting the Warriors’ lead to only one point with just 6.9 seconds left on the clock.

Yet, Alexander-Walker quickly stole the ball away from Poole after the inbound, giving the opportunity for the Jazz to steal the game. Beasley cruised down the court on a fast break after the steal before setting up Simone Fontecchio for a dunk at the rim to stun the Warriors in the final seconds, 124-123.

Golden State’s shocking loss overshadowed an impressive performance from Jonathan Kuminga. The former No. 7 overall pick fueled a comeback attempt for the Warriors, recording 24 points off the bench on 10-of-13 shooting from the field with five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Following Golden State’s collapse in the final seconds, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Wednesday night.

