NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ road slide after loss to Pistons
After starting their five-game road swing with an upset loss to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors couldn’t dwell for long with the second leg of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons coming on Sunday.
With Klay Thompson getting a rest day, Jordan Poole shined in the starting lineup, recording his first 30-point performance of the season on 10-of-21 shooting from the field with four assists and three boards.
Steph Curry added 32 points on 10-of-24 shooting from the field with four triples, six boards and three assists.
Despite Golden State’s backcourt combining for 62 points, the Warriors’ defense struggled again on the road. Four members of the Pistons tallied 21 or more points, with Saddiq Bey notching 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. Cade Cunningham was just one assist shy of a triple-double, registering 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Warriors couldn’t answer back on Sunday against the Pistons, dropping their second consecutive game to start their road trip, 128-114.
After the Warriors’ problems continued on the road, the NBA world on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.
This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Last time the Warriors opened a season with three consecutive road losses: lockout-shortened 2011-12.
They finished 23-43 and landed in the lottery.
— Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 31, 2022
Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry combined for 62 points, but the Warriors fell 128-114 in Detroit. Just not enough offense from everyone around them and the defense collapsed late.
Golden State is 0-2 on this current road trip, next game Tuesday in Miami.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 31, 2022
The Warriors fall to the Pistons 128-114. They start their five-game road trip 0-2 (0-3 on the road overall), go to 3-4 on the season.
Golden State has allowed 125+ points in four of their first seven games for just the second time in franchise history. The last time was 1962-63.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 31, 2022
That’s three straight road losses to open the season for the Warriors. Blown out in Phoenix, overtime L in Charlotte, beat by 14 Tonight in Detroit. They gave up 128 to the Pistons. Veterans had second night of b2b energy and Younger core didn’t pick them up. Record: 3-4.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2022
Warriors start the season like so:
WLWLWLL
Wins came over Lakers, Kings, Heat.
— Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 31, 2022
If the Dubs finish this five-game road trip 2-3, that’d be a win.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 31, 2022
JK/Wiseman got a tough challenge to develop, get better and contribute when mins aren’t guaranteed and Mistakes stand out more readily than on a trash team
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 31, 2022
I also don’t want to catastrophize after 7 games…but I suspect that this season will be the truest test of the Dubs’ commitment to two timelines. Swap out one or two players behind the core 6/7 for known-commodity Veterans and you know what the Dubs will look like (champs hehe)
— Vignesh Venkataraman (@Viggyfresh) October 31, 2022
The Pistons get the W over the Warriors in the throwback unis 🔥
➤ Cunningham: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
➤ Bey: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 4-9 3-PT FG
➤ Stewart: 24 PTS, 13 REB, 6-10 FG
➤ Bogdanovic: 21 PTS, 3-6 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/ebLMv5OuVE
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2022
Final 📊
Stephen – 32d/6r/3a/2s
Jordan – 30p/3r/4a/2s
Andrew – 10p/3r/1a/1s/1b
Ty – 8d/1h
Draymond – 7p/7r/7a/1b
Moses – 7d/4r
James – 6d/4r/1y
JaMychal – 6p/2r/1b
JK – 4p/2r/3a
Kevo – 2d/9r/2a
Anthony – 2d/2r/1a pic.twitter.com/tzMvpmv0gW
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 31, 2022
Dubs cannot defend without fouling when it matters, which then carries over to the Offensive end of the floor, where they gotta start chucking. Get the defense right and the rest will follow. Letting opponents shoot 30+ free throws AND stripe wide open 3s is not gonna work.
— Vignesh Venkataraman (@Viggyfresh) October 31, 2022
The Warriors are now allowing 122 points per game
They allowed 105.5 last season
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 31, 2022
Warriors lose to the Pistons 128-114
The most points the Piston had scored coming into Tonight was 113
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 31, 2022
The consistently inconsistent Warriors have their first streak of the season: A two-game losing streak
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 31, 2022
I wouldn’t call it a Panic meter but my Warriors concern meter is rising just a bit….
— Dr. Nirav Pandya, MD (@DrNiravPandya) October 31, 2022
Stephen Curry has his sixth 30-point game in seven games to start the season, the first time in his career he’s scored 30+ in six of the first seven games to start the season.
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2022
might end up being 130 points given up to the Piston… PISTONS
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) October 31, 2022
.