NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ loss in battle vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors’ road struggles appeared to be making a comeback on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in the Lone star state.

In the first quarter, the Warriors fell down by 12 points after an ice-cold start in Dallas. However, the Warriors rallied for an early comeback behind Steph Curry and Steve Kerr’s second unit. Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb helped the Warriors cut the Mavericks’ lead to only a point at halftime.

With the game tight, Curry and Luka Doncic exchanged haymakers in a heavyweight battle in a Western Conference Finals rematch.

Curry finished the contest with 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting from the floor with five triples to go along with five boards and five assists in 38 minutes. Yet, it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Doncic.

The Mavs star guard recorded an explosive triple-double with 41 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field with nine made 3-pointers, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in 39 minutes.

Doncic hit a late shot with under a minute remaining to give the Mavericks a late three-point lead. Although the Warriors had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, Klay Thompson’s jumper fell short as the clock expired 116-113 in favor of the Mavericks.

After the Warriors’ three-game winning streak came to an end in Dallas, the NBA community on Twitter hit social media with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday evening.

