NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win vs. Kings, 130-125
There was no shortage of points on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
It didn’t take long for the Golden State Warriors to get cooking against the Sacramento Kings in their first meeting of the 2022-23 season. Behind a 50-point second quarter, the Warriors posted a red-hot 89 points in the first half on Sunday night.
Curry tallied 28 points in the first half. The reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player was on fire, hitting five triples in the second quarter. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, while Jordan Poole notched 12 points all in the first half.
Despite the Warriors taking a 19-point lead at halftime, the Kings didn’t go anywhere. Behind Richaun Holmes, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Terrence Davis, the Kings mounted a fierce comeback, cutting Golden State’s lead all the way down to four points with just over a minute remaining. However, the Warriors were able to close out the Kings in the final minute to hold on for the win, 130-125.
Curry led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field with seven made triples for his third consecutive game with 30 or more points. Fox notched 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor with 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes on Sunday.
After the Kings couldn’t complete the comeback against the Warriors, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Sunday night.
Warriors scored 50 points in the second quarter. That’s the most points they’ve scored in a second quarter in franchise history.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 24, 2022
Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to the Kings but scored 89. Their defense hasn’t improved much from Friday night, but basketball will always be about buckets.
Four Warriors in double figures at the half. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 28 points.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 24, 2022
The Warriors popped the Kings for 89 first half points, let the foot off the gas. Youth let the lead get trimmed to 12, cold Veterans watched it dwindle to four. But they Survive 130-125. Warriors are 2-1. Kings are 0-3. Warriors in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2022
Warriors win 130-125, but I imagine Steve Kerr will be furious about that blown 26-point lead.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 24, 2022
Wiggins is pretty clearly the dubs second best player
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 24, 2022
Final 📊
Stephen – 33p/5r/2a/1s
Andrew – 24d/5r/1a/3s/2b
Jordan – 24p/4a/1s
James – 14d/6r/3y
Klay – 8p/4r/3y
Draymond – 7p/4r/4a
Kevo – 6p/8r/6a/1b
Donte – 4p/1a
JK – 4d
JaMychal – 3p/4r/2s/1b
Moses – 3p/1r/1b pic.twitter.com/I0croLi42j
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 24, 2022
Stephen Curry’s first 3 games this season
• 33 PTS is 64 TS% (+20)
• 34 PTS is 65 TS% (+9)
• 33 PTS is 69 TS% (+19)
Overall: 22-22 FT, 16-36 3P (44.4%)
Still the best player in the world.
— Antonin (@antonin_org) October 24, 2022
Look, they just have to pile up wins in the regular season. Style points don’t matter. But also, please don’t do that again.
— Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) October 24, 2022
Nasty performance from the Warriors bench man, your starters get you a 20pt lead in the 4Q your job is to hold it and allow them to rest.
— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) October 24, 2022
The Warriors have missed about 6 layups in the last 5 minutes. They have 1 point since the 6:52 mark. But the Kings haven’t been able to make a shot either.
— Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 24, 2022
15-1 Kings run. Rough 4th quarter to say the least.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 24, 2022
Warriors have Somehow let the Kings back in this. They just went ice cold.
— Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) October 24, 2022
