NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win in high-scoring battle vs. Kings, 130-125

There was no shortage of points on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

It didn’t take long for the Golden State Warriors to get cooking against the Sacramento Kings in their first meeting of the 2022-23 season. Behind a 50-point second quarter, the Warriors posted a red-hot 89 points in the first half on Sunday night.

Curry tallied 28 points in the first half. The reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player was on fire, hitting five triples in the second quarter. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, while Jordan Poole notched 12 points all in the first half.

Despite the Warriors taking a 19-point lead at halftime, the Kings didn’t go anywhere. Behind Richaun Holmes, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Terrence Davis, the Kings mounted a fierce comeback, cutting Golden State’s lead all the way down to four points with just over a minute remaining. However, the Warriors were able to close out the Kings in the final minute to hold on for the win, 130-125.

Curry led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field with seven made triples for his third consecutive game with 30 or more points. Fox notched 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor with 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes on Sunday.

After the Kings couldn’t complete the comeback against the Warriors, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Sunday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story Originally appeared on Warriors Wire