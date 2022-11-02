NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors dropping another loss on the road vs. Heat on Tuesday

Through the first three-quarters of Tuesday’s contest in South Beach, signs pointed towards the Golden State Warriors snapping their losing streak and securing their first road win of the 2022-23 season with a win over the Miami Heat.

Fueled by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors took a commanding lead over the Heat with a solid third-quarter run. Curry and Thompson combined for 19 points in the third quarter to give the Warriors an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

However, Golden State’s offense went cold in the final frame. The Heat registered a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter. With each team trading buckets, Cury had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining. Curry missed the jumper but appeared to be fouled by Jimmy Butler on the attempt. After Erik Spoelstra challenged the call, Curry never made it to the line due to the foul being overturned.

Following the challenge, the Warriors had no answer for Butler and the Heat. After a pair of missed triples from Thompson, Butler drilled a dagger midrange jumper to seal the game for the Heat. Miami outscored Golden State 30-15 in the final 12 minutes.

Although it wasn’t enough to beat the Heat, Curry recorded his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor with 13 assists and 13 rebounds in 35 minutes.

With a 116-109 loss to the Heat, the Warriors are still winless on the road for the 2022-23 season.

After Golden State’s losing streak fell to three straight, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday evening.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story Originally appeared on Warriors Wire