NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over the Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily on the road to open the season, but the Defending Champs delivered a dominant performance in a 137-114 win over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
The Warriors opened a 20-point lead in the first quarter, exploding for 47 points in the period, and cruised from there. Steph Curry had a near triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists – and capped his night by picking up a technical foul for excessive celebration. Curry was blatantly mocking the officials, who had called an excessive celebration technical on Draymond Green Moments earlier.
Here’s what fans, players and analysts had to say about Sunday’s win:
Green called the technical he got for celebrating toward the end of the game “crazy.” He said the refs told him he was standing on the court, but he thought he was still in the corner, and believes four of his techs are “questionable”. They appreciated Curry having his back.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 28, 2022
Crazy fact of the day: Steph’s season high for fouls DRAWN is 6.
There have been 243 INSTANCES where a player has drawn 7 or more fouls in a game THIS SEASON…
Steph is 2nd in scoring… pic.twitter.com/XnWyq2AESR
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 28, 2022
this Warriors starting lineup on offense is on another universe… ridiculous Chemistry
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) November 27, 2022
Kuminga was a +8 with 7 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. He’s being exactly what the Warriors need him to be lately https://t.co/6BKd8gIQr8
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 27, 2022
.