NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over the Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily on the road to open the season, but the Defending Champs delivered a dominant performance in a 137-114 win over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Warriors opened a 20-point lead in the first quarter, exploding for 47 points in the period, and cruised from there. Steph Curry had a near triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists – and capped his night by picking up a technical foul for excessive celebration. Curry was blatantly mocking the officials, who had called an excessive celebration technical on Draymond Green Moments earlier.

