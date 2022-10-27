NBA Twitter reacts to Tyrese Maxey, Sixers falling to 1-4 after loss

The Philadelphia 76ers took another tumble on Wednesday night when they fell to the Toronto Raptors 119-109 to begin the 4-game road trip. They have another Matchup with the Raptors on Friday to continue the trip, so there is a lot to figure out before the contest.

The Sixers were able to get huge games from Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and James Harden as well as De’Anthony Melton off the bench, but the Raptors were able to get hot from deep and they took advantage of Philadelphia’s poor transition defense as well .

All in all, the Sixers are now 1-4 on the season and this is not the start that most expected when the season began. Philadelphia features some elite talent, but it just hasn’t worked out on the floor to begin the season.

NBA Twitter gave their best reactions after the loss as the Sixers continue to try and figure it out.