NBA Twitter reacts to Tyrese Maxey having another huge Offensive night

The Philadelphia 76ers were unable to keep the winning streak going as they fell to the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday night 121-111, but the Sixers did receive another huge Offensive performance from young guard Tyrese Maxey to begin the season.

Maxey had 32 points on 11-for-20 shooting and he drilled five triples in the loss. He’s now averaging 29.8 points over his last five games as he continues to take big steps forward on the Offensive end and he builds his case early to be sent to Salt Lake City and the All-Star game in February.

The third-year guard out of Kentucky made some history on Wednesday joining Allen Iverson in Philadelphia’s record books for the most 30+ point games in Sixers history before turning 22. He also eclipsed 2,000 career points in the loss. After his big performance, NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to Maxey continuing to make strides on the floor.