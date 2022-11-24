NBA Twitter reacts to tired Sixers falling to Hornets to begin trip
The Philadelphia 76ers began a 3-game road trip on Wednesday as they took on the Charlotte Hornets while still missing so many pieces and considering it was the second night of a back-to-back, one could see a loss to the Hornets coming from a mile away.
The Sixers got off to a hot start, but Charlotte then took control in the second quarter and they went on to knock off the Sixers at home 107-101. The loss puts Philadelphia at 9-9 Entering the Thanksgiving holiday and considering the slow start and the injuries that this team has sustained thus far, one can almost accept where they’re at as they move forward.
As the Sixers now prepare for two straight games against the Orlando Magic starting on Friday to continue this quick 3-game trip, NBA Twitter reacted to the weary Sixers coming up short to Terry Rozier and the Hornets on the road in Buzz City.
If you’re looking for a silver lining with so many guys out, Shake Milton seems like he’s finding his groove here. He’s shooting better, getting to his spots and making good reads in the pick-and-roll.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 24, 2022
#Sixers fall to the Hornets 107-101, move to 9-9 this season
-Shake Milton: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
-De’Anthony Melton: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL
-Tobias Harris: 19 PTS, 5 REB
-Montrezl Harrell: 16 PTS, 7 REB
-Sixers: 44.2% FG, 23.7% 3PT
Valiant effort, but ultimately fell short
— Sixers Talk – Sixerdelphia (@Sixerdelphia) November 24, 2022
Not entirely sure how they do it, but they need to figure out how to get this version of De’Anthony Melton when all the regulars come back. He’s been very comfortable pulling up off the dribble. Been Fantastic on both ends.
— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 24, 2022
De’Anthony Melton has continued to show how good of an offseason addition he was. Super impressive stuff over the last 4 games.
— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) November 24, 2022
FINAL: Sixers 101, Hornets 107.
They made a valiant effort late, but the Sixers couldn’t overcome horrid three-point shooting while short-handed.
Shake Milton was terrific, De’Anthony Melton had Moments and PJ Tucker scored. But the second half was rough.
The Sixers are 9-9.
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 24, 2022
The same Sixers team that just lost to the LaMelo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets — the CHARLOTTE HORNETS — beat the Brooklyn Nets last night.
lol lol
— Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) November 24, 2022
