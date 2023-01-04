NBA Twitter reacts to the Thunder’s 150-117 win over the Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to shock the NBA world on Tuesday by defeating the Boston Celtics in a 150-117 blowout win.

What makes this historic Offensive outing even more impressive is the fact that the Thunder did it with most of their frontcourt and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness.

The Thunder had five players score at least 20 points, which is just the second this feat happened in franchise history. 150 points is also a franchise record for points scored in a single game.

Let’s take a look at the best tweets from the Thunder’s 33-point win over the Celtics.