NBA Twitter reacts to the Thunder’s 150-117 win over the Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to shock the NBA world on Tuesday by defeating the Boston Celtics in a 150-117 blowout win.
What makes this historic Offensive outing even more impressive is the fact that the Thunder did it with most of their frontcourt and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness.
The Thunder had five players score at least 20 points, which is just the second this feat happened in franchise history. 150 points is also a franchise record for points scored in a single game.
Let’s take a look at the best tweets from the Thunder’s 33-point win over the Celtics.
Five OKC players scored 20+ tonight:
Josh Giddey
Read Dort
Jalen Williams
Tre Mann
Isaiah Joe
Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari were the last five teammates to do this… also for the @okcthunder in 2019! pic.twitter.com/jUrlZ7tZBH
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 4, 2023
OKC is now 7-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts.
OKC beat the best-record-in-the-NBA Celtics without SGA by 33 with Wiggins starting.
90s Bulls
60s Celtics
Showtime Lakers
Kobe-Shaq Lakers
KD Warriors
Thunder when Wiggins starts
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) January 4, 2023
