NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ decisive 112-100 win over the Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets came into Capital One Arena on Monday to play the Washington Wizards and left with a 112-100 win. The Nets lead this regular-season series 3-0 and Brooklyn is now 17-12 on the season.

Despite playing this game without forward Royce O’Neale (personal reasons), the Nets handled business against a Wizards team missing guard Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant dropped a cool 30 points and Kyrie Irving did his part in the “7/11′ partnership by pouring in 24 points himself.

The Nets have now won four straight games and look to be in a rhythm as a team after struggling in the beginning of this season. The Nets pulled away from the Wizards in the third quarter Mostly because of the Wizards being undermanned especially since Kristaps Porzingis left this game in the third quarter with back tightness and did not return.

