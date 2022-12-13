NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ decisive 112-100 win over the Wizards
The Brooklyn Nets came into Capital One Arena on Monday to play the Washington Wizards and left with a 112-100 win. The Nets lead this regular-season series 3-0 and Brooklyn is now 17-12 on the season.
Despite playing this game without forward Royce O’Neale (personal reasons), the Nets handled business against a Wizards team missing guard Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant dropped a cool 30 points and Kyrie Irving did his part in the “7/11′ partnership by pouring in 24 points himself.
The Nets have now won four straight games and look to be in a rhythm as a team after struggling in the beginning of this season. The Nets pulled away from the Wizards in the third quarter Mostly because of the Wizards being undermanned especially since Kristaps Porzingis left this game in the third quarter with back tightness and did not return.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ decisive win over the Wizards:
The Brooklyn Nets are 10-3 since Kyrie Irving returned from suspension but I was told we where better without him 💀
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 13, 2022
Simmons looks so much more comfortable around the rim. He’s aggressive, he’s not shying away from contact as much down there. A distinct change from the first month of the season.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 13, 2022
The Nets take care of business in DC to make it four straight wins. It’s also their eighth win in their last nine games.
Next stop: Toronto to face the Raptors on Friday after a three-day break.
— Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) December 13, 2022
Really nice Joe Harris game.
11 points on 5/8 shooting while playing tough, engaged defense.
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 13, 2022
Nets shot 29.6% from three and won by double digits. That would’ve been a death knell for the group in previous seasons. Huge Testament to their defense.
— Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 13, 2022
The Nets beat the Wizards 112-100 behind 30 points from Kevin Durant in his hometown. The Nets have now won eight of nine. They’re back in BK for practice this week before heading to Toronto and Detroit this weekend.
— Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 13, 2022
That’s great basketball 👏🏾👏🏾
— Royce O’Neale (@BucketsONeale00) December 13, 2022
Kevin Durant in 3 games this season against his Hometown Wizards 👀
30 PTS – 9 REBS – 6 ASTS
39 PTS – 5 REBS – 5 ASTS
28 PTS – 9 REBS – 11 ASTS
3-0 record pic.twitter.com/OJTt10sjda
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022
That’s four wins in a row and eight of nine for the Nets. They keep taking care of business against bad teams. KD finishes with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Kyrie finishes with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 13, 2022
