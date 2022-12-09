NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ close win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday to improve to 5-1 during their 7-game homestand. Kyrie Irving had 33 points and nine assists while Kevin Durant had 29 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort.

The Nets were leading by as many as 23 points in this game thanks to some efficient shooting in the first half. However, Brooklyn cooled off in the third quarter and that allowed the Hornets to make a slow, but steady comeback to make this a competitive game in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were able to come back in this game despite not having LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ win over the Hornets: