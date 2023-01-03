NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the San Antonio Spurs to Barclays Center on Monday and 139-103. This is the first of two matchups between the teams this season.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 27 points and eight rebounds while Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists. TJ Warren had 18 points and two steals off the bench and Seth curry had 16 points and four rebounds.

For the Spurs, Keldon Johnson had 22 points and four rebounds while Devin Vassell had 14 points and three assists. Josh Richardson had 11 points and four rebounds off the bench and Zach Collins had 10 points and two rebounds as a reserve in this game.

Brooklyn started this game strong and never looked back. The Nets won the first quarter 37-25 as they were able to get any shot they wanted as well as locking down the Spurs all over the court.

The secret to this game was Brooklyn’s defense. They held San Antonio to 43.3% from the field and 25.8% from behind the three-point line. For most of the game, specifically before the benches were cleared, the Spurs were under 40% from the field.

San Antonio found it difficult to create any easy shots against Brooklyn’s halfcourt defense, but found more success in transition. The Spurs turned the ball over 18 times, which led to 17 points for the Nets, and lost in almost every facet of this game.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ throttling of the Spurs:

