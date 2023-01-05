NBA Twitter reacts to the Brooklyn Nets’ 121-112 loss to the Bulls
The Brooklyn Nets visited the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and lost 121-112. This was the second time these teams have matched up against each other this season and Chicago now leads the regular-season series 2-0.
For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 44 points and five assists while Kyrie Irving had 25 points (on just 10-24 shooting from the field) and eight assists. Seth Curry had 22 points and Nic Claxton had 11 points.
For the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan had 22 points and seven rebounds while Patrick Williams had 22 points and two steals. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points.
From the beginning, the Nets were unable to do much to stop the Bulls. In the first half, Chicago was able to get any shot it wanted and Brooklyn was unable to match them on offense. The Bulls ended up shooting 53.1% from the field and that was with the Nets playing better defense in the second half.
Rebounding was an issue for the Nets. Brooklyn was unable to get many Offensive rebounds so they had a lot of one-and-done Offensive trips that disrupted their rhythm and allowed Chicago to get out in transition. The Bulls had the momentum for most of this game and it showed with the way they played on offense all night long.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ loss to the Bulls:
Final: Bulls beat the Nets 121-112. Kevin Durant had 44 points, the team had a rough night from 3. Winning streak snapped at 12. Hopefully TJ Warren is OK. The team heads to NOLA on Friday.
— Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 5, 2023
The Nets’ 12 game winning streak is over.
Bulls win it 121-112.
KD finished with 44 points — and went 15-for-22 from the field.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 5, 2023
From NetsPR
Kevin Durant (game-high 42 points) has recorded his third 40-point game of the season.
Durant is the second player in franchise history to record a 40-point game in Chicago (Vince Carter – 43 points – 4/11/06 at Chicago).
— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) January 5, 2023
The overreactions are CRAZY. Some of y’all need to relax.
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 5, 2023
Bulls snap the Nets’ 12-game win streak despite 44 points from Kevin Durant.
Brooklyn dug themselves a hole with poor defensive effort out of the gate.
And a poor showing from the supporting cast prevented them from digging themselves out.
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 5, 2023
Rough game for all the role players outside of Seth Curry, first loss in a month. No worries, we will bounce back.
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 5, 2023
Whole month without losing, we will bounce back!
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 5, 2023
