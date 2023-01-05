NBA Twitter reacts to the Brooklyn Nets’ 121-112 loss to the Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets visited the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and lost 121-112. This was the second time these teams have matched up against each other this season and Chicago now leads the regular-season series 2-0.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 44 points and five assists while Kyrie Irving had 25 points (on just 10-24 shooting from the field) and eight assists. Seth Curry had 22 points and Nic Claxton had 11 points.

For the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan had 22 points and seven rebounds while Patrick Williams had 22 points and two steals. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points.

From the beginning, the Nets were unable to do much to stop the Bulls. In the first half, Chicago was able to get any shot it wanted and Brooklyn was unable to match them on offense. The Bulls ended up shooting 53.1% from the field and that was with the Nets playing better defense in the second half.

Rebounding was an issue for the Nets. Brooklyn was unable to get many Offensive rebounds so they had a lot of one-and-done Offensive trips that disrupted their rhythm and allowed Chicago to get out in transition. The Bulls had the momentum for most of this game and it showed with the way they played on offense all night long.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ loss to the Bulls: