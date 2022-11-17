NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s 50-point effort

Despite a 50-point performance from Steph Curry in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are still winless on the road in the 2022-23 campaign.

Curry finished the contest with a game-high 50 points on 17-of-28 shooting from the field, with seven made triples to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. Although Curry tallied a new season-high, it wasn’t enough to solve the Warriors’ struggles on the road.

As Curry fired away, the Suns dismantled the Warriors’ defense with a red-hot performance from beyond the arc. On the way to a 130-119 win over the Warriors, the Suns buried 21 triples on 52.5% shooting from long distance.

All five members of the Suns’ starting rotation scored in double figures, with Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges leading the way.

With the Warriors’ loss in Phoenix on Wednesday, Steve Kerr’s team has fallen to 0-8 on the road to start the new season. The Warriors will get a game at home in San Francisco on Friday against the New York Knicks before heading back out on the road for a contest against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

After Golden State’s road struggles fell to a new low with a loss to the Suns in the desert, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Wednesday night.

