NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s 50-point effort
Despite a 50-point performance from Steph Curry in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are still winless on the road in the 2022-23 campaign.
Curry finished the contest with a game-high 50 points on 17-of-28 shooting from the field, with seven made triples to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. Although Curry tallied a new season-high, it wasn’t enough to solve the Warriors’ struggles on the road.
As Curry fired away, the Suns dismantled the Warriors’ defense with a red-hot performance from beyond the arc. On the way to a 130-119 win over the Warriors, the Suns buried 21 triples on 52.5% shooting from long distance.
All five members of the Suns’ starting rotation scored in double figures, with Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges leading the way.
With the Warriors’ loss in Phoenix on Wednesday, Steve Kerr’s team has fallen to 0-8 on the road to start the new season. The Warriors will get a game at home in San Francisco on Friday against the New York Knicks before heading back out on the road for a contest against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
After Golden State’s road struggles fell to a new low with a loss to the Suns in the desert, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Wednesday night.
Steph Curry just guarded Ayton in the post and forced a miss shot. 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
— Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 17, 2022
Maybe the low point of the early season for the Warriors. Steph Curry scores 50 and they still lose by 11 in Phoenix. They’re 0-8 on the road. Klay Thompson’s shooting struggles deepen. A silent Jordan Poole night. Bottom-five NBA defense. Suns popped them for 130 points.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2022
Steph Curry had as many rebounds as Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, combined.
— Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 17, 2022
Steph Curry vs the Phoenix Suns.
Literally 1 man vs an entire basketball team.
— Guru (@DrGuru_) November 17, 2022
Steph Curry: 50 points.
His Warriors teammates: 62
— Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 17, 2022
Warriors lose 130-119
Steph Curry scored 50 points and the Warriors were beaten up and down the floor
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 17, 2022
There’s no more adjectives to describe Steph Curry anymore. Just enjoy this sh*t.
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 17, 2022
Don’t take Steph Curry for granted
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 17, 2022
Tonight marks the 11th 50+ point game of Stephen Curry’s career, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10) and tying Allen Iverson (11) for the 9th most 50+ point games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/W1MuFckjUP
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 17, 2022
Stephen Curry continues to be the greatest show on earth.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) November 17, 2022
Stephen Curry with the 11th 50-point game of his career, fourth among active players.
– He’s averaging more PPG, RPG and APG than Michael Jordan during the Bulls’ “Last Dance” season.
– Yet Warriors get run off court by Suns, falling to 0-8 on road & 1-4 vs. top-6 seeds
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 17, 2022
Stephen Curry is having arguably the best season of his career. The Warriors are 6-9. They’ll never have a player as good as him for decades, at least. None of this “two timelines” stuff. Go all-in on this dude immediately.
— Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 17, 2022
Suns can’t guard Steph. Unfortunately Warriors also cannot guard suns rn
— sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) November 17, 2022
The Warriors remain winless on the road, falling to the Suns 130-119.
Stephen Curry continued his terrific start scoring 50, but once again didn’t get the support he needed. This is Curry’s 11th 50-point game and just the third time the Warriors have lost when he’s done so.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 17, 2022
Stephen Curry’s season-high 50 points weren’t enough to keep the Warriors from falling to the Suns 130-119 in Phoenix. Golden State falls to 6-9 this season and 0-8 on the road.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) November 17, 2022
One man show with the warriors. Was June that long ago?
— Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) November 17, 2022
November:
Poole 8gms- only once has he shot 50+%
Klay 6gms- yet to shoot 50% for a game
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 17, 2022
The last time the Warriors had a player score at least 50 points and lost by 10 or more points was 12/3/2000 when Antawn Jamison scored 51 in a loss to the Seattle Supersonics
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 17, 2022
Final 📊
Stephen – 50p/9r/6a/1b
Klay – 19p/5r/2y
Andrew – 14d/2r/1y
Kevo – 10p/8r/2a/1b
Draymond – 9p/2r/8a/3s
Anthony – 7d/7r/1a/2s
Donte – 6p/2r/2y
Jordan – 2p/2r/8a/1b
JaMychal – 2p/2r
Moses – 1r pic.twitter.com/q1q8VDk6ah
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 17, 2022
Analyze the #Warriors all damn day, but what basketball team on any level can thrive getting ZERO, pretty much nightly, from 7 of its players!
Wiseman
Kuminga
Moody
Iguodala
JGreen
Rollins
Baldwin….Too young, too old, too little production! The Krueg Show starts now!
— Larry Krueger (@sportslarryk) November 17, 2022
