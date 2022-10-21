NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers star James Harden exploding vs. Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is on a tear to begin the 2022-23 season. After having a full summer to rest his hamstring and be able to get in the gym and work at his own pace, The Beard looks like his old self again.

He dropped 31 points, 16 in the fourth, nine rebounds, and eight assists in Thursday’s 90-88 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Philadelphia trailed the Bucks by 13 in the fourth before Harden went to work and he guided the team on the comeback trail.

The Sixers took the lead thanks to Harden’s heroics, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucks showed off their Championship experience late. Philadelphia is sitting at 0-2 despite two terrific performances from Harden to start the season.

After the loss, NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to what The Beard has been doing out on the floor after it seemed that he was nearing the end.