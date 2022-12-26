NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers knocking off Knicks on Christmas Day
The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves playing on Christmas Day for the first time since 2019 as they paid a visit to the Rival New York Knicks up at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers had won seven games in a row while the Knicks had won eight of their last 10 so the Matchup was highly anticipated.
The Knicks got off to a hot start as they built a 14-point lead in the first quarter, but the Sixers kept scrapping and finding a way as they rallied for a 119-112 win on Christmas. The Knicks led throughout the first three quarters before Philadelphia finally took a lead in the fourth quarter due to the two-man game between James Harden and Georges Niang.
Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 35 points and eight rebounds, Harden had 29 points and 13 assists, De’Anthony Melton added 15 points on the strength of five triples, and Niang had 16 off the bench.
NBA Twitter from fans and analysts alike reacted to the win:
Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 5, @JHarden13 is averaging 12.1 assists per game.
His 109 assists over a 9-game span are the most by a @sixers player since Mo Cheeks had 118 from 10/30-11/17, 1982.
Chamberlain is the only other 76er with 109+ assists over 9 games. pic.twitter.com/Tt3pBDCoOS
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 25, 2022
Holy James Harden. Just tied the game with a loooooooooong three, and then Assisted on a Niang three to five the Sixers their first lead of the game with 10:37 left to play.
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 25, 2022
Sixers beat the Knicks in Christmas at MSG, 119-112. They are 20-12 and have won eight games in a row.
Huge nights for Joel Embiid and James Harden, and the zone defense finally coaxed some misses late in the game.
— Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) December 25, 2022
Joel Embiid has surged into the MVP lead and the Sixers are now the best team in the East… with Maxey due back soon.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 25, 2022
Georges Niang with four Threes in the fourth quarter alone. That’s good Karma after they kept shooting despite the cold streak!
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 25, 2022
Georges Niang is everything we wanted Mike Scott to be.
— Brian Jacobs (@BrianMikeJacobs) December 25, 2022
Georges Niang is a great shooter, not only because of his efficiency, but because he just keeps firing away even amid slumps
— Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) December 25, 2022
