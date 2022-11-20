NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid having another big game

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in a loss that seemed inevitable. The Sixers entered the contest missing three starters, they were already down a key bench piece, essentially lost another one at halftime, and they had a fourth starter dealing with an injury as well.

Therefore, they needed Joel Embiid to have another big night. The big fella provided it by going for 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists despite not having the greatest shooting night. He shot only 6-for-15 from the floor, but he made up for it by shooting 18-for-20 from the free-throw line.

Embiid did have an injury scare when Georges Niang fell on his foot, but he still had a big night.

“I think it was my ankle or my foot,” he said afterwards. “I’m not sorry. Hopefully, Somehow it’ll feel better, but we’ll see.”

