NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid having another big game
The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in a loss that seemed inevitable. The Sixers entered the contest missing three starters, they were already down a key bench piece, essentially lost another one at halftime, and they had a fourth starter dealing with an injury as well.
Therefore, they needed Joel Embiid to have another big night. The big fella provided it by going for 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists despite not having the greatest shooting night. He shot only 6-for-15 from the floor, but he made up for it by shooting 18-for-20 from the free-throw line.
Embiid did have an injury scare when Georges Niang fell on his foot, but he still had a big night.
“I think it was my ankle or my foot,” he said afterwards. “I’m not sorry. Hopefully, Somehow it’ll feel better, but we’ll see.”
NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to the star big man having another big night.
Joel Embiid’s last 6 games:
32 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 3 BLK
59 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 7 BLK, 68% FG
42 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 56% FG
26 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 50% FG
33 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 BLK
32 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL
Dominance pic.twitter.com/7zZQaI74W7
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2022
Joel Embiid did this just Moments after Rolling his ankle in a way that looked like it could be a significant injury
Nothing but respect for the effort and heart he has brought to the Sixers in recent gamespic.twitter.com/cF4WJupGI1
— Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 20, 2022
Unreal sequence by Joel Embiid diving on the floor after poking the ball away then ending up with the 3-pointer. Minutes after looking like he suffered a major injury. pic.twitter.com/ixGmCPk7Ia
— Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 20, 2022
Joel Embiid could barely stand about three minutes ago. They just dove for a loose ball on the floor, got up and hit a three. The lead is three. Unreal
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 20, 2022
Joel Embiid is ridiculous. That’s it. That’s the tweet.
— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) November 20, 2022
