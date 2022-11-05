NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers collapsing in home loss to Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers looked like they were cruising at home on Friday night. Despite missing both of their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Sixers were playing good basketball and they built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks.

Then, a Collapse happened. The Sixers topped doing what led to their Offensive success as they stopped moving the ball and they couldn’t get any stops as they fell to the Knicks 106-104 at home. There were costly Mistakes all over the place and it resulted in the Sixers falling to 4-6 on the season after the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Doc Rivers made a costly substitution late when he inserted Paul Reed into the game late in an effort to bring in more size, but Reed lost Obi Toppin and he drilled a triple to give New York the lead for good at the 1:43 mark in the fourth. Philadelphia as a team shot just 27.3% in the fourth.

NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to the Collapse by the Sixers.