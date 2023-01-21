NBA Twitter reacts to shorthanded Warriors ending road trip with win vs. Cavs, 120-114

Well Steph Curry? No problem. Well Klay Thompson. Still, no problem. Well Andrew Wiggins, Still no problem. Well Draymond Green. Still, no problem.

Without four key starters on the second leg of a road back-to-back, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors held on for a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in upset fashion on Friday night.

Jordan Poole led the way with a fiery 32-point performance on 10-of-23 shooting from the field with five made triples to go along with three boards and two assists in 41 minutes.

Along with Poole, five other members of the Warriors tallied double figures. In his return from a 13-game absence, JaMychal Green fueled Golden State’s slim second unit with three made 3-pointers. Green added eight boards in 16 minutes off the bench.

Without the Splash Brothers, the Warriors blistered the Cavs from beyond the arc, hitting 23 triples with 14 coming in the first half. Every member of the Warriors rotation hit a 3-pointer except for Kevon Looney.

Donte DiVincenzo continued his impressive stretch in a spot start with 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the girls with six rebounds, four assists and four steals in 34 minutes.

In the frontcourt, Looney snatched 17 of the team’s 45 rebounds against the Cavaliers.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Cavs to end a five-game road swing, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Friday night.

