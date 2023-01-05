NBA Twitter reacts to Saddiq Bey’s stunning buzzer beater to snap Warriors’ win streak

With the Golden State Warriors trailing the Detroit Pistons by three points as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson drilled a game-tying triple following a smoothly executed after the timeout inbound play call from Steve Kerr.

With one second left on the clock and the game tied, the Warriors looked like they were headed into their second consecutive overtime game. However, Saddiq Bey and the Pistons had one final haymaker left in the tank.

As the clock hit zero, Bey stunned the Chase Center crowd in San Francisco with a ridiculous turnaround jumper from way beyond the arc to win the game for the Pistons and snap the Warriors’ six-game winning streak.

Thompson finished with a game-high 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field with three assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes. Thompson tallied 17 of his 30 points in the final frame with all three of his 3-pointers coming in the fourth quarter. Thompson has scored 30 or more points in his last three games for the Warriors.

In Golden State’s 122-119 loss to Detroit, Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb contributed solid minutes off the bench, combining for 35 points in the second unit.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field with five made triples to go along with five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes.

Following Bey’s game-winner to beat the Warriors, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with a flurry of reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Wednesday night.

