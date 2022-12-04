NBA Twitter reacts to Rudy Gobert tripping Kenrich Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to outscore the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 135-128 win.
But the result of the game took a backseat to the second-quarter kerfuffle between Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams.
After being scored on, Gobert intentionally tried to trip Williams. The mostly-calm Thunder forward rightfully took offense to it and was Visibly upset at the cheap tactic by Gobert.
In the end, Gobert was tossed with a flagrant two and Williams was handed a technical foul.
NBA Twitter had fun with the interaction. Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from the incident.
Rudy Gobert tripped Kenrich Williams and turned Kenny Hustle into Kung Fu Hustle.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) December 4, 2022
Rudy Gobert was given a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game for tripping Kenrich Williams after this play.
Williams was given a technical. pic.twitter.com/iIqBS9NOuK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2022
Rudy Gobert tripping Kenrich Williams after he gets up is so incredibly on brand.
what a loser
— Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) December 4, 2022
Rudy Gobert tripping Kenrich cause he got a bucket over him lmao
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 4, 2022
Scuffle between Kenrich and Gobert. You have to do quite a bit to get Williams mad.
— Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 4, 2022
Whoa. Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams just got into it. It looked like Gobert, while he was on the ground, tried to trip Williams. The players had to be separated.
— Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 4, 2022
Mark Daigneault chose not to comment on Rudy Gobert’s “intent” on the flagrant 2.
Later, when asked about Kenrich Williams, “he’s a guy that gives us a lot of confidence in his toughness,” Daigneault said. “He doesn’t fear anybody or anything.”
— Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 4, 2022
Gobert definitely tripped Kenrich Williams on that play. Not a good look.
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 4, 2022
Rudy Gobert is such a fake tough guy too. Always has to take cheap shots to get an advantage and then back off when things get heated.
— Stan Him Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) December 4, 2022
