NBA Twitter reacts to Paul Reed, Sixers’ Shocking win over Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers had no business knocking off the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Sixers were without their three best players, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and they lost Matisse Thybulle, a key rotation piece, in the second half.
The Nets Featured Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and former Sixers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. This seemed like it was going to be a cakewalk for the Nets, who jumped to a 10-2 lead by getting into the paint with ease and taking advantage of the Talent gap.
Instead, the Sixers dug deep and rallied to win. Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton had big games offensively, and Paul Reed filled in for Embiid by going for 19 points and 10 rebounds. It was an impressive win for the short-handed team.
NBA Twitter was ablaze with reactions after the Sixers came away victorious.
Paul Reed absolutely playing his ass off tonight, probably the best NBA game of his career to date
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 23, 2022
Sixers just completely outworking the Nets to an embarrassing level. Paul Reed has been spectacular.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 23, 2022
It was already pretty apparent before today, but Paul Reed should be playing over Montrezl Harrell full-time, and he should be playing as much of this fourth quarter as possible today for Philly.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 23, 2022
Can’t wait to see Paul Reed on the Kia MVP ladder tomorrow.
— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) November 23, 2022
De’Anthony Melton was committed to the Art of Shooting this summer… doing two a days with Coach Sam Cassell the work people don’t see. It’s a VERY VERY long season that’s why I rarely post during it, but I had to show you love. Proud of you! 🎯 -Stay locked in! @DeAnthonyMelton pic.twitter.com/eripliVRoM
— Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) November 23, 2022
.