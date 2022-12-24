NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ thorough 118-100 win over Bucks

New York — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to Barclays Center on Friday and won 118-100. This is the second time that these teams have played each other this season.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 24 points and six assists while Nic Claxton had 19 points and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 18 points and Royce O’Neale had 17.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds as Brook Lopez had 23 points and five rebounds. Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Bobby Portis had 10 points off the bench.

The Nets won this game because of their ability to shoot the ball from behind the three-point line. The Bucks struggled mightily from the three as it looked like the Nets emphasized closing out on shooters.

The Nets also made the offense easy as they piled up assists by sharing the ball and looking for the open man whenever possible. Brooklyn was able to break down the Bucks’ defense and as a result of that, a lot of guys got wide open shots in this convincing win over Milwaukee.

