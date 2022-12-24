NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ thorough 118-100 win over Bucks
New York — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to Barclays Center on Friday and won 118-100. This is the second time that these teams have played each other this season.
For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 24 points and six assists while Nic Claxton had 19 points and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 18 points and Royce O’Neale had 17.
For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds as Brook Lopez had 23 points and five rebounds. Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Bobby Portis had 10 points off the bench.
The Nets won this game because of their ability to shoot the ball from behind the three-point line. The Bucks struggled mightily from the three as it looked like the Nets emphasized closing out on shooters.
The Nets also made the offense easy as they piled up assists by sharing the ball and looking for the open man whenever possible. Brooklyn was able to break down the Bucks’ defense and as a result of that, a lot of guys got wide open shots in this convincing win over Milwaukee.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ win:
From NetsPR
With the Nets’ win over the Bucks:
-Extends a season-best win streak to eight games, tying their Longest win streak since moving to Brooklyn (previously: 2/10 – 2/25/21).
-12th win in their last 13 and 15th win in last 18.
-Fourth straight home win (10 of the last 11).
— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 24, 2022
I don’t normally criticize officiating but this season, it’s been awful across the board.
— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 24, 2022
Big stepback three from Kyrie Irving. Let’s see if that’s what wakes him up. Huge for the Nets, if so.
— Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 24, 2022
Lots of clapping and yelling coming from the Nets Locker room.
Jacque Vaughn is fired up.
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 24, 2022
