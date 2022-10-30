NBA Twitter reacts to Nets players-only meeting after losing streak

The Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after losing their fourth consecutive game, this time to the Indiana Pacers at home (125-116).

Steve Nash‘s team is now 1-5 in the season, and according to ESPN, the Nets held a players-only meeting after their loss against Indiana.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Brooklyn’s fourth loss in a row, plus the players-only meeting.