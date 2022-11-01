NBA Twitter reacts to Nets parting ways with Steve Nash
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2-5 Brooklyn Nets have decided to part ways with head coach Steve Nash.
Jacque Vaughn is expected to act as head coach for the Nets for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN, Brooklyn is expected to inquire with suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others.
As expected, NBA Twitter reacted quickly to the news of Steve Nash’s firing in Brooklyn.
Nets under Steve Nash:
— 94-67 record
— Won 1 playoff round
— KD/Kyrie played only 64 games together
— KD/Kyrie/Harden played only 16 games together pic.twitter.com/DMYiByvmws
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022
A month after Nash was hired, Kyrie Irving proclaimed: “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”
Durant then added: “Jacque Vaughn could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort, I think, on our part.”
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 1, 2022
In the 161 games that Steve Nash coached, Brooklyn had 83 different starting lineups.
43 last season
per @bball_ref
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 1, 2022
Yeah, I’m not sure firing Steve Nash fixes anything for the Nets.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 1, 2022
Ime Udoka worked for the Nets as an Assistant the year before the Celtics hired him. His coaching style seems to work with stars. He would make a lot of sense as a Steve Nash replacement if Brooklyn is willing to overlook the serious mess that led to his suspension in Boston.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 1, 2022
Bro they have sacked Steve Nash.. finally some good news🤦🏿
— Young Addo D (@kwadwosheldon) November 1, 2022
The Nets were a Steve Nash firing away from being the most unlikeable team in NBA history, so congratulations to them.
— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 1, 2022
Congratulations to Steve Nash on getting away from that disaster… Got Hired as a Head Coach for a bunch of guys who needed a baby-sitter instead.
— Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) November 1, 2022
“Mutual decision” — wtf is that?
Nets: You’re fired
Nash: I agree
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 1, 2022
Honestly… Woj is not speculating
I think Ime Udoka is about to be the Coach of the BKN Nets wow
— BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) November 1, 2022
Nets have been bottom 10 in
— Defensive rating
— Net rating
— Rebounding
— 3P%
— 3-pointers
— Opponent 3P%
— Opponent FG%
Where do they go from here? pic.twitter.com/gM673j9cd8
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022
if all of this ends with the Nets hiring freaking IME UDOKA,
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) November 1, 2022
Make Kyrie player-coach you cowards
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 1, 2022
Kenny Atkinson gone.
Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen and James Harden and first-round draft picks all gone.
Steve Nash gone.
Kyrie Irving … still there.
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 1, 2022
Steve Nash is generationally rich and in his 40s and can now go on Vacations for the rest of his life instead of dealing with whatever horrible bullshit Kyrie is on on any given day, seems like a huge win for him personally.
— Ricky O’Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) November 1, 2022
STEVE NASH’S FIRST GAME: the handpicked vibes Commander
STEVE NASH’S LAST GAME: courtside stop anti-semitism shirts
— Yakub Poeltl (@NBABabySecret) November 1, 2022
– KD frustrated, demanded out over the summer
– Kyrie ascending to the biggest cancer in the NBA
– Ben Simmons still can’t make a jump shot
– 2-5 starts
– Steve Nash fired from “coaching”
– No control over 1sts until 2028
The Brooklyn Nets: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
— Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@UrinatingTree) November 1, 2022
Sad to see Steve Nash go from @BrooklynNets — but he was put in an impossible situation. Now…..they need to go get Ime Udoka asap. Like right now!!!!! Since the @celtics don’t want him coaching their team. Udoka or Mark Jackson. Then the nonsense will end!
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 1, 2022
If I were Steve Nash, I’d be doing the electric slide out of the Nets office
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 1, 2022
The nonsense will *checks notes* END with Udoka?
— Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) November 1, 2022
