NBA Twitter reacts to Nets parting ways with Steve Nash

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2-5 Brooklyn Nets have decided to part ways with head coach Steve Nash.

Jacque Vaughn is expected to act as head coach for the Nets for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN, Brooklyn is expected to inquire with suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others.

As expected, NBA Twitter reacted quickly to the news of Steve Nash’s firing in Brooklyn.