NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ narrow 108-107 win over depleted Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three threes off the bench.

For the Hawks, Dejounte Murray had 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while John Collins had 21 points and eight rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 14 points and three assists off the bench.

The Nets started this game slowly as they allowed the Hawks to win the first half 63-56 despite Atlanta missing Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela. Turnovers were a high factor in this game as Brooklyn turned the ball over 12 times and Atlanta took advantage of those miscues by scoring 18 points off of those turnovers.

As has been the case throughout this season, the Hawks dominated the Nets in the paint 60-50. With Brooklyn not having much size within their normal rotation, a bigger team like Atlanta took advantage of the size differential all game long. In the end, Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Murray missed a three at the buzzer to give the Nets their 10th win in a row.

