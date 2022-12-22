NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ lopsided win over banged up Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the short-handed Golden State Warriors to Barclays Center on Wednesday and won 143-133. The Nets are now on a seven-game winning streak and have won 11 of their past 12 games.
For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 23 points and seven rebounds while Edmond Sumner had 16 points and two assists off the bench. Royce O’Neale had 14 points and Patty Mills had 13 points off the pine.
For the Warriors, James Wiseman had 30 points and six rebounds while Moses Moody had 17 points and three assists. Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 17 points as a reserve and Ty Jerome had 14 points.
This game became lopsided very quickly as the Nets were on fire from the field. It was clear that the Warriors were beaten up as they did not have the services of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, or Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was a late scratch because of tightness in his right calf, but it looked like the Nets didn’t need his services to win this game.
The Warriors did a good job of out-rebounding the Nets and didn’t have the worst game offensively, but it was clear that they didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the Nets. Brooklyn found itself getting wide open shots on virtually every possession as it looked like the Warriors were tired and wanted to just go home.
Here how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ lopsided win:
The Nets have matched a franchise record with nine players scoring in double figures tonight.
Previously done: 1/29/21 at Oklahoma City and 4/8/84 vs. Cleveland.
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 22, 2022
Every Net who has played Tonight has reached double-figures scoring wise except….Cam Thomas. Raise your hand if you had that one on your bingo board.
— Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 22, 2022
143-113 Nets.
The Nets tied a franchise record with nine players in double figures.
The Nets have won seven straight and 11 of 12.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 22, 2022
From NetsPR
The Nets lead the Warriors 109-79 through three quarters.
-Season-high for points scored through three quarters.
-Season-best lead through three quarters.
-Seven players have reached double figures for Brooklyn, including all five starters.
— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 22, 2022
